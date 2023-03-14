ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share New Tekkno European Tour 2023 Vlog: Tilburg, Antwerp, Cologne
March 14, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Germany's beloved self-styled "porno rockers", Electric Callboy, have shared a new vlog from their Tekkno Europeran tour, going behind-the-scenes in Tilburg, Antwerp and Cologne.
Electric Callboy will release the Tekkno (Tour Edition) on March 24th. They have shared pro-shot video of their performance of "Hypa Hypa" in Cologne, Germany on March 3rd. Check it out below.
Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available for pre-order in the following formats:
- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
Tracklist:
"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)
"We Got The Moves (Live 2022)"