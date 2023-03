ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Pro-Shot Video Of "Hypa Hypa" Live In Cologne

Electric Callboy will release the Tekkno (Tour Edition) on March 24th. They have shared pro-shot video of their performance of "Hypa Hypa" in Cologne, Germany on March 3rd. Check it out below.

Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)



- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)

"We Got The Moves (Live 2022)"