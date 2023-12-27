ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Tekkno World Tour - Australia 2023 Vlog

Germany's self-proclaimed porno metallers have shared a vlog from their 2023 visit to Australia on their Tekkno World Tour. The tour hit five Australian cities - Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane - all sold out shows.

Check it out below.

Electric Callboy recently shared an official video trailer for their upcoming Tekkno World Tour 2024. Check it out below.

The first round of confirmed dates for Europe are as follows:

February

2 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom (Sold Out)

3 - Hannnover, Germany - ZAG Arena (Sold Out)

9 - Innsbruck, Austria - Olympiaworld

10 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle

23 - Nürmberg, Germany - Arena

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

March

1 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

2 - Dreesden, Germany - Messe (Sold Out)

Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)