ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Video Trailer For "Elevator Operator" Single

German techno-metallers Electric Callboy will drop their new single, "Elevator Operator", on January 24. They have released an official video trailer, which can be viewed below.

In June 2024, Electric Callboy and Japan's Babymetal teamed up for a new song, "Ratatata", which is now available on all digital platforms.

They have released an official live video for the song, which can be viewed below. It was shot on May 25th at Fox Fest 2024 in Saitama, Japan, and was the first time Electric Callboy and Babymetal performed together live.