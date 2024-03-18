ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Tekkno: Live In Europe Concert Film To Hit Theaters In Germany And Austria This Wednesday; Movie Premiere Vlog Streaming
Electric Callboy fans in Germany and Austria can experience Tekkno: Live In Europe this Wednesday, March 20th. Tickets are available here.
Tekkno: Live In Europe is due to be released in more countries in the near future. Stay tuned for updates.
The film premiered on March 14th in Essen, Germany at Lichtburg. Check out the vlog covering the event below.