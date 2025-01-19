ELECTRIC CALLBOY To Release "Elevator Operator" Single On January 24th

January 19, 2025, an hour ago

news electric callboy heavy metal

ELECTRIC CALLBOY To Release "Elevator Operator" Single On January 24th

German techno-metallers Electric Callboy will drop their new single, "Elevator Operator", on January 24. Check out the teaser below.

In June 2024, Electric Callboy and Japan's Babymetal teamed up for a new song, "Ratatata", which is now available on all digital platforms.

They have released an official live video for the song, which can be viewed below. It was shot on May 25th at Fox Fest 2024 in Saitama, Japan, and was the first time Electric Callboy and Babymetal performed together live.


Featured Video

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources