ELECTRIC CALLBOY - "When You Try Something New, There Are Always People That Don't Like You; You Have To Stand Your Ground" (Video)

Chaoszine caught up with Electric Callboy vocalists Nico Sallach and Kevin Ratajczak at Ilosaarirock 2024 in Joensuu, Finland to discuss the German techno metallers' breakthrough year. Check it out below.

Kevin: "When you try something new, there are always people that don't like you. You have to stand your ground because if you're convinced by what you're doing, you have the power to convince others and to transfer those feelings. I want to see people (artists) that dare (to do) something and try new things."

Electric Callboy performed at Rock Am Ring 2024 in Nürburg, Germany on June 8th. Pro-shot video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Tekkno Train"

"MC Thunder II (Dancing Like a Ninja)"

"Spaceman"

"Hate/Love"

"Everytime We Touch" (Cascada)

"Castrop X Spandau"

"Arrow of Love"

"Hypa Hypa"

"Parasite"

"RATATATA" (with Babymetal)

"Let It Go / I Want It That Way"

"Hurrikan"

"MC Thunder"

"Pump It"

"Mindreader"

"We Got the Moves"

Electric Callboy and Japan's Babymetal recently teamed up for a new song, "Ratatata", which is now available on all digital platforms.

They have released an official live video for the song, which can be viewed below. It was shot on May 25th at Fox Fest 2024 in Saitama, Japan, and was the first time Electric Callboy and Babymetal performed together live.