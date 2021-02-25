ELEINE Announce Limited Vinyl Edition Of "Die From Within" Single

Symphonic metal powerhouse, Eleine, are back with a continuation from their breakout new album, Dancing In Hell. The band has announced a limited edition vinyl single, "Die From Within", which was taken from the aforementioned album. The single contains four tracks/b-sides from Dancing In Hell. In addition to updated versions of "Die From Within" and "The World We Knew", the record includes symphonic versions of "Die From Within" and "Story Untold".

The vinyl comes in three different colors: white/gold splatter, black/gold, and regular black vinyl. "Die From Within" is set for release on April 23. Pre-order here.

A message states: "The loss of someone leaves such silence, even if you're screaming from the top of your lungs and it feels like your insides are being ripped out. As time goes by, you slowly realize that life will never be the same again. It often feels like no-one understands the pain you’re in, and that just makes everything so much worse.

”'Die From Within' was born out of loss and depression. We all know what it’s like when you take one step forward and take two steps back when dealing with depression and grief. There are no words that instantly fix everything, but as you continue working on getting back to your daily life, you will get better little by little each passing day by finding the small things that comfort you and that keep you pushing forward. Even if it feels impossible sometimes.

”'Die From Within' is for our lost loved ones, and for all of our fans out there dealing with any form of depression. We see you, we're with you and we love you.”

Tracklisting:

"Die From Within"

"The World We Knew"

"Die From Within" (Symphonic Version)

"Story Untold" (Symphonic Version)