ELEINE Hit Swedish Charts With Dancing In Hell Album
December 23, 2020, an hour ago
Just a week after the release of the band's third album Dancing In Hell, Eleine has entered the Swedish music charts. Only beaten by the mighty AC/DC, they placed #2 on the Hard Rock chart and entered the overall album chart at #12.
A message states: "The success of Dancing In Hell is a FACT! We are humbled by placing #2 on the hard rock chart, only beaten by AC/DC, which really feels fair enough! Thank you ALL for buying music, you're keeping music alive."
Order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Enemies"
"Dancing In Hell"
"Ava Of Death"
"Crawl From The Ashes"
"As I Breathe"
"Memoriam"
"Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie"
"All Shall Burn"
"Die From Within"
"The World We Knew"
"Die From Within" – Symphonic Version