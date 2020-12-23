ELEINE Hit Swedish Charts With Dancing In Hell Album

Just a week after the release of the band's third album Dancing In Hell, Eleine has entered the Swedish music charts. Only beaten by the mighty AC/DC, they placed #2 on the Hard Rock chart and entered the overall album chart at #12.

A message states: "The success of Dancing In Hell is a FACT! We are humbled by placing #2 on the hard rock chart, only beaten by AC/DC, which really feels fair enough! Thank you ALL for buying music, you're keeping music alive."

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Enemies"

"Dancing In Hell"

"Ava Of Death"

"Crawl From The Ashes"

"As I Breathe"

"Memoriam"

"Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie"

"All Shall Burn"

"Die From Within"

"The World We Knew"

"Die From Within" – Symphonic Version