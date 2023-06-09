ELEINE Launches “Stand By The Flame” Visualizer

With just over a month from the release of their fourth studio album, We Shall Remain, Swedish dark symphonic metal four-piece Eleine today unleashes their latest single, “Stand By The Flame,” reminding us that there are moments in life when one realizes that "enough is enough."

Vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg elaborate, "It is time to stand by the flame that has been ignited, clearly showing the pain you've been through. No longer is it ‘them’ who push you down, it is ‘us’ who push back. Stand by the flame and we'll stand victorious.

"'Stand By The Flame' is the second to last single from our upcoming album. It's a strong hymn with groovy drums and riffs and a catchy chorus that we can't wait to hear our fans sing along to on all the upcoming shows, feeling strong and empowered!"

We Shall Remain was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead vocalist Madeleine Liljestam while Thomas "Plec" Johansson took care of co-recording, mixing ,and mastering at The Panic Room Studio in Skövde, Sweden. Its fiery artwork was designed by Nestor Avalos (nestoravalosofficial.com) and Madeleine Liljestam.

We Shall Remain will be available as a digibook CD, digibook CD + signed photo card (limited edition; EMP & Sound Pollution excl.), jewel case CD, LP (Orange/White), and digitally.

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favorite DSP, or pre-order it digitally to receive "Stand By The Flame", "War Das Alles", "Never Forget", and “We Are Legion” instantly at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Never Forget”

“Stand By The Flame”

“We Are Legion”

“Promise Of Apocalypse”

“Blood In Their Eyes”

“Vemod”

“Through The Mist”

“Suffering”

“War Das Alles”

“We Shall Remain”

"War Das Alles":

"Never Forget" visualizer:

“We Are Legion”:

(Photo: Madeleine Lijestam/Rikard Ekberg)