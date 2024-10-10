ELEINE Release Official Video For "Never Forget"

Swedish symphonic dark metal luminaries Eleine are currently on their We Shall Remain European / UK Tour 2024. They have released an official video for the song "Never Forget", which can be viewed below.

The band comments: “After the We Shall Remain release and numerous shows, we agreed that the song 'Never Forget', which is always capable of releasing tons of energy live, deserved a proper music video. We're also celebrating our 10th band anniversary this year, and our first headline tour is going better than we could have dreamed. So why shouldn't we celebrate all of this with an epic new Eleine video? We hope our fans like it and bring the aforementioned energy to their homes too!”

The We Shall Remain tour schedule is available belpw-.

Eleine are:

Madeleine Liljestam | vocals

Rikard Ekberg | guitars, vocals

Victor Jonasson | guitars

Filip Stålberg | bass

Jesper Sunnhagen | drums