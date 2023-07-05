ELEINE To Support PAIN, ENSIFERUM In Fall European Tour

It's exciting times for the camp of Swedish symphonic dark metal outfit Eleine: While being in Germany for a bunch of exclusive pre-release signing sessions at select EMP stores (details can be found below!) and with their fourth studio album titled We Shall Remain coming out next week -- on Friday, July 14, 2023 -- through Atomic Fire Records, the group additionally surprise fans with a massive tour announcement today.

Eleine have officially been announced as support act for no less than industrial metal icons Pain. Finnish folk metallers Ensiferum as special guests plus an additional support band, Japanese samurai metal trio Ryujin (formerly known as Gyze), complete the touring package of the 33-show run across 17 European countries which will take place in October and November of this year. Tickets are on sale now – head to eleine.com for tour dates and additional information.

Eleine comment, "Legions! We will be back on the European roads this autumn supporting legendary Pain alongside Ensiferum and Ryujin! We will bring our new album We Shall Remain with us and we can't wait to create metal mayhem with you. This past year has been intense touring for us and it just continues. We'll see you in the pit!"

Eleine are in Germany for three exclusive signing sessions at EMP stores and are looking forward to sign the new album for fans.

Signing dates:

July

6 – Leipzig

7 – Dortmund

8 – Lingen

We Shall Remain was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead vocalist Madeleine Liljestam while Thomas "Plec" Johansson took care of co-recording, mixing ,and mastering at The Panic Room Studio in Skövde, Sweden. Its fiery artwork was designed by Nestor Avalos (nestoravalosofficial.com) and Madeleine Liljestam.

We Shall Remain will be available as a digibook CD, digibook CD + signed photo card (limited edition; EMP & Sound Pollution excl.), jewel case CD, LP (Orange/White), and digitally.

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favorite DSP, or pre-order it digitally to receive "Stand By The Flame", "War Das Alles", "Never Forget", and “We Are Legion” instantly at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Never Forget”

“Stand By The Flame”

“We Are Legion”

“Promise Of Apocalypse”

“Blood In Their Eyes”

“Vemod”

“Through The Mist”

“Suffering”

“War Das Alles”

“We Shall Remain”

"War Das Alles":

"Never Forget" visualizer:

“We Are Legion”:

(Photo: Madeleine Lijestam/Rikard Ekberg)