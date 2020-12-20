ELLEFSON - "2021 Will Definitely See Some New Releases From Us"

Featured in a new interview with Rock N Roll Underground, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discussed a host of subjects including the Ellefson band an album, and the current state of live music in a global pandemic world. Check out the interview below.

Ellefson, the eponymous solo band of Grammy-winning Megadeth bassist/co-founder David Ellefson, recently released their new album, No Cover, featuring 17+ cover songs including classic tracks from Motörhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys, and more, with cover art by Melody Myers (Ellefson, Altitudes and Attitude, Escape The Fate), an homage to the legendary Def Leppard debut, On Through The Night.

Watch a music video for the band's cover of AC/DC's "Riff Raff", featuring special guests Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Mr. Bungle) and Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys), below:

Ellefson, featuring Ellefson on bass, vocalist Thom Hazaert, guitarists Andy Martongelli and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Sons Of Apollo, YES, ex-Guns N’ Roses), and drummer Paolo Caridi, are joined by a laundry list of legendary guests including Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Frank Hannon and Troy Lucketta (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, ex-Watchtower, Evil United), Greg Handevidt (Kublai Khan, ex-Megadeth), Chuck Behler (ex-Megadeth), Gus G, John Aquilino (Icon), Doro Pesch, Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, ex-Machine Head), Dave Alvin (White Trash), Todd Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Russ Parrish (Fight, Steel Panther), Dead By Wednesday, and more.

Tracklisting:

"Freewheel Burning" (Judas Priest) ft. Jason McMaster, Gus G, Andy James, Dave McClain

"Tear It Loose" (Twisted Sister) ft. Eddie Ojeda, Dave McClain

"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motorhead) ft. Doro Pesch, Greg Handevidt, Chuck Behler

"Holiday In Cambodia" (Dead Kennedys) ft. Charlie Benante

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol)

"Wasted" (Def Leppard) ft. Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton, Dave McClain, Bumblefoot

"Riff Raff" (AC/DC) ft. Jason McMaster, Dave Lombardo

"Nailed To The Gun" (Fight) ft. Andrew Freeman, Russ Parrish, Jimmy DeGrasso

"Not Fragile" (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) ft. John Aquilino

"Say What You Will" (Fastway) ft. Troy Lucketta, Mark Slaughter

"LOVE Machine" (W.A.S.P.) ft. Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Alvin

"Love Hurts" (Nazareth) ft. Brandon Yeagley, Chuck Behler, Tyson Leslie

"Sheer Heart Attack" (Queen) ft. Bumblefoot, Doro Pesch, Charlie Benante

"Sweet FA" (Sweet) ft. Todd Kerns, Bumblefoot, Shani Kimelman

"Auf Wiedersehen" (Cheap Trick) ft. Al Jourgensen, Brandon Yeagley, Charlie Benante

Bonus Track:

"Eat The Rich" (Krokus) ft. Dead By Wednesday

"Wasted":

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with guitarist Andy Martongelli, and engineers Alessio Garavello, Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Lil’ Jon, Skindred), and John Aquilino, and mixed by Alessio Garavello, Randy Burns, and more, Ellefson describes the process as a collaborative tribute, and a loving homage, to some of his favorite artists.

You can order exclusive merchandise, experiences, and gear via Indiegogo here.