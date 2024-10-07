ELOY CASAGRANDE Details His Inspiring Path To SLIPKNOT; Video

Slipknot/ex-Sepultura drummer, Eloy Casagrande, has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Since I was young, drumming has been my passion. It has been years of dedication and practice. Constant practice and study were my foundation. Find out how I achieved my goal of joining one of the biggest metal bands in the world. In this story, I'll share the crucial role the Moises App (@moises.ai) played in my journey, helping me master my craft and prepare myself to be the new Slipknot drummer."

Watch the video below, and click here for the full story.

Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates are listed below:

October

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil

November

8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario

December

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

20 - London, UK - The O2

21 - London, UK - The O2

2025 dates:

June

6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock