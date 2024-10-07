ELOY CASAGRANDE Details His Inspiring Path To SLIPKNOT; Video
October 7, 2024, an hour ago
Slipknot/ex-Sepultura drummer, Eloy Casagrande, has shared the video below, along with the following message:
"Since I was young, drumming has been my passion. It has been years of dedication and practice. Constant practice and study were my foundation. Find out how I achieved my goal of joining one of the biggest metal bands in the world. In this story, I'll share the crucial role the Moises App (@moises.ai) played in my journey, helping me master my craft and prepare myself to be the new Slipknot drummer."
Watch the video below, and click here for the full story.
Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates are listed below:
October
11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil
November
8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2
9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario
December
5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalehallen
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
12 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
15 - Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro
17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
20 - London, UK - The O2
21 - London, UK - The O2
2025 dates:
June
6-8 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring
6-8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
12-14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - NovaRock