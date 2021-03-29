ELTON JOHN Reveals He Has "Just Done Something With METALLICA"

On the latest episode of Elton John's Apple Music 1 show, Rocket Hour, featuring singer / songhwriter / producer SG Lewis as a guest, John revealed he has "just done something with Metallica..." saying "During this lockdown period, I've been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, but I've been doing great stuff with other people."

Metallica has yet to comment on the news. Stay tuned for updates.

Check out Elton John's Rocket Hour here.

Santana leader and namesake, Carlos Santana, recently revealed that Metallica guitarist, Kirk Hammett, will make a guest appearance on one of the band's upcoming albums.

abc News Radio reports that Carlos Santana and his band haven't been able to tour since early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the guitar legend says, on a positive note, the health crisis has given him time to move forward with multiple recording projects.

Santana tells ABC Audio that he has three albums on the way, including one titled Blessings And Miracles that's 90-percent completed, and that will feature a guest appearance by another lauded rock guitarist.

"(M)y brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it]," Carlos reveals. "He's tearing it up."

Santana reports that Steve Winwood and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover also may be featured on the album.

Read more at abc News Radio.