ELUVEITIE Announce Ánv Rising – Europe Pt I Tour 2025 With INFECTED RAIN And AD INFINITUM

Swiss metal pioneers Eluveitie are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated Ánv Rising – Europe Pt I tour, set to electrify stages across Europe in early 2025. The tour will feature, Moldovan metal sensation Infecetd Rain and the modern metal powerhouse Ad infilitum.

Eluveitie, renowned for their unique blend of melodic death metal and traditional Celtic music, have consistently captivated audiences worldwide with their rich musical heritage and dynamic live performances. Following the success of their critically acclaimed album, Ategnatos, and their recent single releases, "Aidus" and "Exile Of The Gods", Eluveitie are set to bring an unforgettable experience to their European fans.

Eluveitie frontman Chrigel Glanzmann comments: "We are beyond excited to return to the road and share our music with our fans," says Eluveitie frontman Chrigel Glanzmann. Ánv Rising – Europe Pt I tour is not just a concert series; it’s nights of celebration and of good we‘ll have all together braving troubled times!"

Supporting Eluveitie on this epic tour are Infected Rain and Ad Infinitum, two bands that have rapidly risen in the metal scene.

Infected Rain, hailing from Moldova, are known for their powerful, energetic performances and unique fusion of metal genres. Led by the charismatic vocalist Lena Scissorhands, the band has made waves with their latest album, Time, which showcases their evolution and bold experimentation within the metal sphere.

Joining them is Ad Infinitum, fronted by the versatile and captivating vocalist Melissa Bonny. Ad Infinitum has quickly garnered a dedicated following with their sophisticated modern metal sound, as highlighted in their recent album Chapter III: Downfall. Their music blends heavy riffs, orchestral arrangements, and hauntingly beautiful vocals, promising a spellbinding performance.

The Ánv Rising – Europe Pt I tour promises a night of high-energy performances, intricate musical storytelling, and a celebration of metal's diverse genres.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, June 7th, at 10:00am CEST, via the official Eluveitie website and major ticketing platforms.

Tour dates:

January

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio *

24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik *

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall *

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset *

28 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture

29 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

30 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

February

1 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

2 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga

4 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio

7 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

8 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205

9 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Joy Station

11 - Ljublijana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

12 - Trezzo sull´Adda, Italy - Live Club **

13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma VZ

14 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

15 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

16 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

* wihout Infected Rain

** without Ad Infinitum