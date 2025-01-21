ELUVEITIE To Release Ànv Album In April; New Single And Video "The Prodigal Ones" Out Now
About one month ago, Eluveitie released "Premonition", the first new music after two long years. Today the band announce their new album, Ànv, which will be released on April 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Eluveitie also shares the second song, "The Prodigal Ones" from the upcoming album.
After their own headliner tour Ànv Rising - Europe, which starts this month, the band will hit the road again together with Arch Enemy, Amorphis and Gatecreeper in October. All dates are listed below.
Eluveitie frontman Chrigel Glanzmann comments: "Hard to express how excited we are to share this one with you all! Musically combining the heavy pounding Elu classics like "Luxtos", "Inis Mona" or even "King" with some new, maybe unexpected ideas, we feel that this song most of all comes like a punch in the face and we hope you'll enjoy it as much as we do! Lyrically it actually opens the big theme of Ànv - these ancient words, several thousands of years old, our upcoming album is based on..."
Stream "The Prodigal Ones" here, and watch the video below.
Pre-order/pre-save Ànv here.
Tracklisting:
"Emerge"
"Taranoías"
"The Prodigal Ones"
"Ànv"
"Premonition"
"Awen"
"Anamcara"
"The Harvest"
"Memories Of Innocence"
"All Is One"
"Aeon Of The Crescent Moon"
"The Prophecy"
"The Prodigal Ones" video:
"Premonition" video:
Eluveitie tour dates below.
January
23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio *
24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik *
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall *
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset *
28 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture
29 - Turku, Finland - Logomo
30 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground
February
1 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
2 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga
4 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio
7 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
8 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205
9 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Joy Station
11 - Ljublijana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
12 - Trezzo sull´Adda, Italy - Live Club **
13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma VZ
14 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
15 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
16 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
* without Infected Rain
** without Ad Infinitum
Dates with Arch Enemy, Amorphis, Gatecreeper:
October
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
11 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
15 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
17 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
19 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gliwice
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
23 - Lyon, France - Radiant-Bellevue
25 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
27 - Paris, France - Zenith
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall
31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
November
1 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
3 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
10 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen
14 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
15 - Duesseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Lineup:
Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes, bodhran
Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp, mandola
Alain Ackermann - drums
Rafael Salzmann - guitars
Jonas Wolf - guitars
Kay Brem - bass
Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola
Lea-Sophie Fischer - fiddle