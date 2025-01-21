ELUVEITIE To Release Ànv Album In April; New Single And Video "The Prodigal Ones" Out Now

About one month ago, Eluveitie released "Premonition", the first new music after two long years. Today the band announce their new album, Ànv, which will be released on April 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Eluveitie also shares the second song, "The Prodigal Ones" from the upcoming album.

After their own headliner tour Ànv Rising - Europe, which starts this month, the band will hit the road again together with Arch Enemy, Amorphis and Gatecreeper in October. All dates are listed below.

Eluveitie frontman Chrigel Glanzmann comments: "Hard to express how excited we are to share this one with you all! Musically combining the heavy pounding Elu classics like "Luxtos", "Inis Mona" or even "King" with some new, maybe unexpected ideas, we feel that this song most of all comes like a punch in the face and we hope you'll enjoy it as much as we do! Lyrically it actually opens the big theme of Ànv - these ancient words, several thousands of years old, our upcoming album is based on..."

Stream "The Prodigal Ones" here, and watch the video below.

Pre-order/pre-save Ànv here.

Tracklisting:

"Emerge"

"Taranoías"

"The Prodigal Ones"

"Ànv"

"Premonition"

"Awen"

"Anamcara"

"The Harvest"

"Memories Of Innocence"

"All Is One"

"Aeon Of The Crescent Moon"

"The Prophecy"

"The Prodigal Ones" video:

"Premonition" video:

Eluveitie tour dates below.

January

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio *

24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik *

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall *

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset *

28 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture

29 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

30 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

February

1 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

2 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga

4 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio

7 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

8 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205

9 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Joy Station

11 - Ljublijana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

12 - Trezzo sull´Adda, Italy - Live Club **

13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma VZ

14 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

15 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

16 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

* without Infected Rain

** without Ad Infinitum

Dates with Arch Enemy, Amorphis, Gatecreeper:

October

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

11 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

15 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

17 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

19 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gliwice

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

23 - Lyon, France - Radiant-Bellevue

25 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

27 - Paris, France - Zenith

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November

1 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

3 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

14 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

15 - Duesseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Lineup:

Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes, bodhran

Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp, mandola

Alain Ackermann - drums

Rafael Salzmann - guitars

Jonas Wolf - guitars

Kay Brem - bass

Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola

Lea-Sophie Fischer - fiddle