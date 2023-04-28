ELVENKING's Reader Of The Runes - Rapture Album Available Now; "Herdchant" Lyric Video Posted

Elvenking have released a lyric video for "Herdchant", featured on their epic new album, Reader Of The Runes - Rapture, out now via AFM Records. The band's eleventh studio album marks the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster record Reader Of The Runes - Divination.

Says Elvenking: "This is the last single out of our new album. It perfectly represents the two souls of Elvenking: on one side the love for all the great metal of the 90s, in this case the melodic death metal from The Gothenburg scene and on the other, the traditional folkloristic music with its magical and dark atmospheres. That is why it is a perfect single to introduce the listeners to the darker chapter of this trilogy also thanks to the grand epic chorus that embodies the most tragic and solemn vein of our sound."

Reader Of The Runes - Rapture was written between 2020 and 2022, and was recorded between May and October 2022 by the band and renowned producer Scott Atkins (Cradle of Filth, Behemoth) who also took over mixing and mastering duties.

Tracklist:

"Rapture"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Bride of Night"

"Herdchant

"The Cursed Cavalier

"To the North"

"Covenant

"Red Mist"

"Incantations"

"An Autumn Reverie"

"The Repentant"

