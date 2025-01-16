EMBRIONAL Feat. AZARATH Members To Release New Album In March; First Single Streaming

Polish death metal outfit Embrional (feat. members of Azarath) unveils details of new studio album, Inherited Tendencies For Self-Destruction, due out March 21 on Agonia Records.

Listen to the album's first single, "The World Deserves Self-Destruction", below. Stream the song on platforms here.

Embrional's fourth full-length marks a new chapter for the Gliwice-based four-piece. The compositions take on a redefined approach, from writing, recording, through self-production by vocalist Skullripper of Azarath fame. The drums and guitars give off a natural and spacious sounding, having been tracked at the atmospheric Piekło Niebo Studio in cooperation with Ataman Tolovy.

Combined with crisp growls, hounding bass & tremolo arm-prone guitar solos - registered at Panzer Studios - the sonic arrangement turns out suffocating and dark, layered with punishing outbursts not impervious to more climatic moments along the album's near 40 minute run. Production-wise, the longplay has been diversified by throwing in technical flavors and a balanced amount of samples, which smartly add up to its heaviness.

Haldor Grunberg took care of mixing and mastering at Satanic Audio (Behemoth, Azarath, Pestilence). Maciej Kamuda painted the cover artwork and Maciej Mutwil portrayed the band in photography.

"We are very pleased with the album" comments the band. "Our sound signature matured and stands out from our earlier offerings. In conscious avail of our past experience, the compositions and production undergone a deliberate treatment, unheard in Embrional's music before."

Available formats:

CD/LP/MC/Digital

Pre-orders to be announced soon. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Choirs Of Apocalypse" (intro)

"The World Deserves Self-Destruction"

"Inspiration To Slay"

"Seduced By The Lies"

"Lies Of God"

"The Shrine Of Collapse"

"Suicide Journey"

"Purified By Death"

"Sadistic Desire"

"Extinction" (outro)

"Obliteration Rites"

"The World Deserves Self-Destruction":

Lineup:

Skullripper - vocals, guitars

Darek Młody - drums

Marek - guitars

Armagog - bass

(Photo - Maciej Mutwil)