EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY Release Music Video For New Single Featuring SIX FEET UNDER's JACK OWEN

2022 saw Embryonic Autopsy taking the death metal scene by storm with their brutal banger of a debut, Prophecies Of The Conjoined. This summer, the US act launches its sophomore studio album, Origins Of The Deformed, out on June 14 via Massacre Records.

The album will be available as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats. Pre-order here.

Their new material follows the sick and twisted lyrical style from Prophecies Of The Conjoined, and continues the story of the alien/human hybrid theory. Diving into more guts and gore than ever before, Origins Of The Deformed does not hold back lyrically. With song titles such as “Dissolving In Acidic Afterbirth", "Orgies Of The Inseminated", and "Dripping In The Vaginal Nectar", Embryonic Autopsy takes you on a grotesque filled journey of the senses. Musically, the band continues to bring the listener the raw and powerful sound they are known for, while adding in some extra twists and turns with elements of grindcore, Swedish death metal, brutal American death metal, and even moments using the vocal fry register.

Watch a video for the above mentioned "Dripping In The Vaginal Nectar", featuring Jack Owen (Six Feet Under, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide).

Embryonic Autopsy forthcoming rager was produced and mixed by Scott Roberts, and was mastered by Ulrich Wild at the Wilderness Studios. Origins Of The Deformed features high class guest musicians, such as James Murphy, Jack Owen and Terrance Hobbs of Suffocation. The killer album artwork was designed by Cutting Edge Metal Studios.

Origins Of The Deformed tracklisting:

"Dripping In The Vaginal Nectar"

"Orgies Of The Inseminated"

"Human Vessel Of Alien Hybrids"

"Dissolving In Acidic Afterbirth"

"Spewed Forth Into Chunks"

"Self-Inflicted C-Section"

"The Conjoined Must Perish"

"Cleopatra’s Spawn"

"Carnivorous Abortion"

"The Curse Of Madame Pele"

"Orgies Of The Inseminated" lyric video:

Album lineup:

Tim King - Vocals

Scott Roberts - Guitars, Keyboards

Kenxi Dupey - Bass

Marco Fimbres - Drums



Guest musicians:

- James Murphy (ex-Death, ex-Obituary, ex-Testament): Guest guitar solos on "Orgies Of The Inseminated", "Cleopatra's Spawn" and "Carnivorous Abortion"

- Jack Owen (Six Feet Under, ex-Cannibal Corpse, ex-Deicide): Guest guitar solos on "Dissolving In Acidic Afterbirth" and "Dripping In The Vaginal Nectar"

- Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation): Guest guitar solo on "Carnivorous Abortion"

(Photo - Taylor Sears, TNS Photography)