Emergency Doctor Shares The Most Bizarre Medical Cases He's Encountered On New Episode Of THE OSBOURNES Podcast; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: In this wild episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the family brings on Dr. Greg, an emergency doctor, to share some of the most bizarre medical cases he's encountered. The episode takes an unexpected turn as the Osbournes, initially planning a different topic, end up diving deep into emergency medicine. Dr. Greg discusses everything from treating patients with visible brain injuries and maggots to the most common emergencies he faces, like car accidents. The conversation shifts from shocking medical tales to humorous and sometimes gruesome anecdotes, providing a unique blend of education and entertainment. As the family probes into the gritty details of emergency medical care, listeners are treated to an unfiltered look at the chaos and complexity of life in the ER.