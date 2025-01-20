EMISSARY To Release Eldritch Album In March; Two Videos Streaming

Spanish thrash/death metallers, Emissary, are excited to announce that their new album, Eldritch, will be released on March 1 via Fetzner Death Records. Featuring eight brand-new tracks for over half an hour of music, Eldritch will be available as digipak and digital.

Embark on a harrowing journey into the unfathomable void with Eldritch, a sonic odyssey that delves into the heart of cosmic horror. This thrash/death metal masterpiece weaves a tapestry of crushing riffs and fury vocals, immersing listeners in a labyrinth of shadowed realms where the unknown reigns supreme.

The album is a descent into madness, a chaotic symphony that blurs the lines between reality and nightmare. Each track drags you deeper into the abyss, where sanity frays and forbidden truths lie hidden in the darkness. The atmosphere is oppressive yet mesmerizing, with relentless rhythms and haunting melodies echoing the vast, indifferent cosmos.

Through its raw aggression and haunting otherworldly tones, Eldritch conjures visions of ancient, unspeakable entities and realms where time and space warp into incomprehensible horrors. This is not merely an album but an experience, a plunge into a dark mystery where the boundaries of existence dissolve, leaving you to question what is real and what is madness.

Album recorded and produced by Jaume Perna, mixed at Moontower Studio by Javi Felez. Logo by Ian Regueiro and Alejandro "Grim" Herrera. Album artwork created by Alex Shadrin at Nether Temple Design.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Eternity Bound"

"Door To The Mystical"

"The Shadows Lengthen In Carcosa"

"At The Throne Of Chaos"

"Hobb's End"

"The Witchfinder Rides Again"

"Where The Silent Ones..."

"Ravening For Delight"

"Eternity Bound" lyric video:

"At The Throne Of Chaos" video:

Emissary is:

Michel Regueiro - Guitar, Vocals

Philip Graves - Guitar

Hlib Overchuk - Drums