EMPEROR Confirm Two Shows For Japan in May 2023
December 17, 2022, 6 hours ago
Hot on the heels of announcing they will hit Australia and New Zealand in May 2023, Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, have announced two shows for Japan. The band's tour schedule is now as follows:
May
1 - Osaka, Japan - Big Cat
2 - Tokyo, Japan - Ex Theater Roppongi
17 - Melbourne, Australia - The Forum
18 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre
22 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
In other Emperor live news, the band are confirmed for the 2023 edition of Hellsinki Metal Festival, taking place August 11-12 at Nordis in Helsinki, Finland. Complete festival details can be found here.