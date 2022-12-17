EMPEROR Confirm Two Shows For Japan in May 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing they will hit Australia and New Zealand in May 2023, Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, have announced two shows for Japan. The band's tour schedule is now as follows:

May

1 - Osaka, Japan - Big Cat

2 - Tokyo, Japan - Ex Theater Roppongi

17 - Melbourne, Australia - The Forum

18 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

22 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

In other Emperor live news, the band are confirmed for the 2023 edition of Hellsinki Metal Festival, taking place August 11-12 at Nordis in Helsinki, Finland. Complete festival details can be found here.