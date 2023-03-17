EMPEROR - Fan-Filmed Video From Tokyo Show Streaming

On March 2nd, Emperor performed the second of two two shows in Japan, in Tokyo at EX Theater Roppongi. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"In The Wordless Chamber"

"Thus Spake The Nightspirit"

"The Loss And Curse of Reverence"

"The Acclamation of Bonds"

"With Strength I Burn"

"Curse You All Men!"

"Cosmic Keys to My Creations And Times"

"Towards The Pantheon"

"The Majesty Of The Nightsky"

"I Am The Black Wizards"

"Inno a Satana"

Encore:

"Into The Infinity Of Thoughts"

"Ye Entrancemperium"