EMPEROR - Fan-Filmed Video From Tokyo Show Streaming
March 17, 2023, 2 minutes ago
On March 2nd, Emperor performed the second of two two shows in Japan, in Tokyo at EX Theater Roppongi. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"In The Wordless Chamber"
"Thus Spake The Nightspirit"
"The Loss And Curse of Reverence"
"The Acclamation of Bonds"
"With Strength I Burn"
"Curse You All Men!"
"Cosmic Keys to My Creations And Times"
"Towards The Pantheon"
"The Majesty Of The Nightsky"
"I Am The Black Wizards"
"Inno a Satana"
Encore:
"Into The Infinity Of Thoughts"
"Ye Entrancemperium"