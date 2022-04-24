EMPEROR - Former Drummer FAUST To Make Special Appearance At Upcoming Incineration Festival Show

Norwegian black metal legends Emperor have checked in with the following update:

"Congrats to former Emperor drummer Faust, who won the Norwegian Grammy in the metal category with his band Djevel. In May he will join Emperor on stage in London for a special appearance at the Incineration Festival."

The Incineration Festival takes place on May 7th in London, England. Go to this location for details.

Emnperor previously issued the update below, announcing the go-ahead of their long-delayed Latin Anerican tour.

"Emperor fans of Latin America! Two years have passed since we first announced this tour. Finally, it’s time! The band is now getting ready, all plane tickets are bought and Emperor official is now set to travel and tour in May. Can’t wait to see you all!"

Black City Records, in collaboration with Emperor and Candlelight Records, are the very first store worldwide to offer the latest 140g Abbey Road half-speed masters on coloured vinyl of the following titles:

• Emperor EP

• In The Nightside Eclipse

• Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk

• IX Equilibrium

• Prometheus - Discipline Of Fire & Demise

All versions are in limited quantity and available both instore and online. Buy them here now.

Photo by Void Revelations