EMPEROR - Pro-Shot Footage Of Entire Alcatraz Festival 2021 Set Streaming

Courtesy of ARTE Concert, the clip below features Norwegian black metal legends Emperor playing at Alcatraz Festival 2021, which took place in Kortrijk, Belgium in August.

The setlist was as follows:

"In the Wordless Chamber"

"Thus Spake the Nightspirit"

"The Loss and Curse of Reverence"

"The Acclamation of Bonds"

"With Strength I Burn"

"Curse You All Men!"

"The Majesty of the Nightsky"

"I Am the Black Wizards"

"Inno a Satana"

"Ye Entrancemperium"

Black City Records, in collaboration with Norwegian black metal legends Emperor and Candlelight Records, are the very first store worldwide to offer the latest 140g Abbey Road half-speed masters on coloured vinyl of the following titles:

• Emperor EP

• In The Nightside Eclipse

• Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk

• IX Equilibrium

• Prometheus - Discipline Of Fire & Demise

All versions are in limited quantity and available both instore and online. Buy them here now.

Photo by Void Revelations