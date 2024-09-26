EMPIRES OF EDEN To Release Guardians Of Time Album In November; Lyric Video Posted For Title Track Feat. ROB ROCK And JOHN GALLAGHER

Empires Of Eden, led by producer / guitarist Stu "The Hammer" Marshall, will release their new album, Guardians Of Time, on November 15 via Massacre Records. A lyric video for the lead single and title track, "Guardians Of Time", featuring Rob Rock on vocals, and John Gallagher on bass, can be found below.

Guardians Of Time can be pre-saved here. The album will be available to pre-order on CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP soon.

Guardians Of Time was mixed by Stu Marshall, Clay T and Chris Themelco. Chris Themelco also mastered the album. The album artwork was designed by Alex Yarborough.

CD Digipak / Digital tracklisting:

"The Dawn March"

"Guardians Of Time"

"When Will It End"

"Mortal Rites"

"The Inner Me"

"When The Beast Comes Out"

"Arabian Nights"

"Stand United"

"August Runs Red"

"Baptise This Hell"

"The Devil's Only Friend"

"Baptise This Hell" (Alternate Version) [Bonus Track]

"Guardians Of Time" lyric video: