Canadian prog-metal veterans, Empyria, have called it quits. A message from the band follows:

"After 30 years, Empyria is officially over. Thanks to everyone who supported us and all the bands we had the privilege to play with. Thank you!!! All Empyria will still be available through Scrape Records. One last video for "Returning Home" with archived/unseen video & photos from 1991-2021."