ENDSEEKER Release "Bloodline" Music Video

This past April, Endseeker released their new album, Mount Carcass, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has launched a video for the album track, "Bloodline", which can be viewed below.

Endseeker comments: "With the video for this absolute headbanger, we wanted to go all the way back to the roots and shoot the clip all by ourselves in our rehearsal space. No budget, no crew, just the five of us like we used to do it back in the days when we started the band. Pure and raw, just like the song."

Having become one of the premier German death metal bands - and rapidly rising the ranks of the genre as a whole - Endseeker storm back into the fray with Mount Carcass. Building on the groundwork laid down on 2017's Flesh Hammer Prophecy and having the difficult task of besting 2019's stunning The Harvest, they have returned with a streamlined, powerful collection that further raises the bar.

Like both of its predecessors, Mount Carcass was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Eike Freese at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, Germany. Going into the record, Endseeker knew they wanted something rawer and more organic than The Harvest, and while COVID was causing global havoc, the band embraced the time they would have otherwise spent touring, using it to rehearse and discuss what they wanted the record to be. From this process they knew they wanted the songs to be quite straightforward and even have something of a "punkish / crust feel, so to speak. The songs are pretty reduced to the core with all the ballast removed. Every part and every riff has a meaning and isn't just there for no other reason than extending the song. The album is also very melodic. There are a bunch of very strong guitar hooks and vocal compositions that really stick in your ears for days. It's way simpler and probably more easy to listen to compared to 'The Harvest' or 'Flesh Hammer Prophecy', but at the same time, it has a very spontaneous and lively attitude with a big chunk of personality."

To keep the genre sounding fresh in 2021, they focused on the production, having just a touch of the old school vibe to remain rooted, and they did not limit themselves too hard to the Swedish death metal style of songwriting they previously embraced, but also let other influences into their songs.

"You can hear all kinds of stuff that is inspired by bands like Morbid Angel, Bolt Thrower, Slayer, Dissection, Gorefest, etc. We listen to so many different bands, and somehow, a bit from all of this keeps adding to our music."

Mount Carcass tracklisting:

"Unholy Rites"

"Merciless Tide"

"Bloodline"

"Mount Carcass"

"Count The Dead"

"Cult"

"Moribund"

"Frantic Redemption"

"Escape From New York" (John Carpenter cover)

"Escape From New York" video:

"Count The Dead" lyric video:

"Unholy Rites" video:

Get to know the band:

Endseeker lineup:

Lenny - vocals

Jury - guitars

Ben - guitars

Eggert - bass

Kummer - drums