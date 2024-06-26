ENEMY INSIDE Ink Deal With Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM); New Single To Arrive In July

Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) is excited to welcome modern metal powerhouse, Enemy Inside, to its family. Known for their hard-hitting riffs and addictive melodies, Enemy Inside are poised to revolutionize the post-hardcore modern metal scene. A new chapter begins!

"We're more than happy to announce that Enemy Inside have signed a worldwide multi-album deal with Reigning Phoenix Music," say the band. "We're confident that this will be a killer combination and are looking forward to spreading our music all over the world while working with the best possible people to achieve it. At this point, we would like to thank Rock of Angels Records for all the trust and faith they have placed in our band over the past years and for helping us achieve this new signing. The best is yet to come, folks, soon enough!"

"ROAR! Records has done excellent groundwork with Enemy Inside and established the act on an outstanding level. Consequently, it makes sense for all partners to run the future collaboration via the RPM network. This will give Enemy Inside a further push to reach the next level of recognition. We are proud to support this exceptional band!" states RPM managing director Jochen Richert.

The forthcoming album from Enemy Inside is anticipated to be a new landmark in their creative journey. Breaking free from genre boundaries, the album promises a mix of heavy, energetic tracks and melodic, catchy hooks, designed to take listeners on an emotional rollercoaster. Drawing inspiration from heavyweights like Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, I Prevail, and Cassyette, Enemy Inside always craft music that is deeply personal and universally relatable.

The excitement continues with the imminent release of their new single, "What We Used To Be", available for pre-save here, and launching globally on July 12. This track is just a taste of what's to come as Enemy Inside continue to push the boundaries of modern metal. Don't miss out on their upcoming performances, including a major appearance at Qstock Festival in Oulu, Finland on July 26, 2024, followed by an extensive European tour in early 2025.

Enemy Inside are:

Nastassja Giulia - vocals

Evan K - lead guitars

Dave Hadarik - rhythm guitars

Dominik Stotzem - bass

(Photo - Hadarix Pictures)