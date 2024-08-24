ENEMY INSIDE Unleash New Single / Video "Sayonara"

August 24, 2024, 7 minutes ago

Modern metal band, Enemy Inside, recently partnered with Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), have released a new single, "Sayonara". The official video can be viewed below. STream or purchase the song here.

The band states: "'Sayonara' is a power track with Japan vibes and anime-style video. The message: don't let haters bring you down. I am who I am and if you don't like it, sayonara!"

 

With their third, yet-untitled studio album coming up, Enemy Inside will embark on an 18-date European headline tour in early 2025 with support coming from Letters Sent Home. Info and tickets here.

 

 

 

 

Enemy Inside are:

 

 

Nastassja Giulia - vocals

Evan K - lead guitars

Dave Hadarik - rhythm guitars

Dominik Stotzem - bass

 

 

(Photo - Henrik Bauer)

 


