ENEMY INSIDE Unleash New Single / Video "Sayonara"

Modern metal band, Enemy Inside, recently partnered with Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), have released a new single, "Sayonara". The official video can be viewed below. STream or purchase the song here.

The band states: "'Sayonara' is a power track with Japan vibes and anime-style video. The message: don't let haters bring you down. I am who I am and if you don't like it, sayonara!"

With their third, yet-untitled studio album coming up, Enemy Inside will embark on an 18-date European headline tour in early 2025 with support coming from Letters Sent Home. Info and tickets here.

Enemy Inside are:

Nastassja Giulia - vocals



Evan K - lead guitars



Dave Hadarik - rhythm guitars



Dominik Stotzem - bass

(Photo - Henrik Bauer)