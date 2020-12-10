ENFORCED - Kill Grid Album Due In March; First Details Revealed

Virginia-based crossover maniacs Enforced open their Century Media account with their blistering new album, Kill Grid. Informed by an incredible cross-section of extremes - from thrash and punk to death metal and hardcore - the emergent outfit drop a nine-song cluster-bomb of thrashing death on apathetic times.

Formed in Richmond in 2017 out of shreds of disbanded hardcore and punk bands, Enforced quickly found their calling between the undying support of regional punk/hardcore scenes and their respective record collections. Whether it’s Sacred Reich and Integrity or Bolt Thrower and Amebix, “Pure Crossover Death,” as Enforced call their devastating din, devastatingly speared its way through two demos (Demo 2017 and Retaliation) and their no-holds-barred debut, At The Walls.

Kill Grid came together over a two-year period while Enforced were marauding halls and dive bars across the East Coast and Canada. Indeed, inspiration came from different directions, but playing live with bands like Sacred Reich, Red Death, Iron Reagan, All Out War, and Integrity shaped what was to come out of the Richmonders. While it was the previous output that attracted the attention of Century Media, it’s Kill Grid, featuring a striking Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Vitriol) cover, that’s going to put Enforced on top-lists of circle pit lunatics around the globe.

To track their sophomore full-length, Enforced enlisted long-time friend and studio maven Bob Quirk (Memory Loss, Misled Youth) to engineer, as well as Philadelphia-based studio whiz Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy) to mix and master.

Stay tuned for a first track from Kill Grid that will be unleashed soon.

Lineup:

Knox Colby - vocals

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Zach Monahan - guitar

Ethan Gensurowsky - bass

Alex Bishop - drums

(Photo - Morgan Parrish)