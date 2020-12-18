ENFORCED Launch Visualizer For New Song "Hemorrhage"

Virginia-based crossover maniacs, Enforced, open their Century Media account with their blistering new album, Kill Grid. Informed by an incredible cross-section of extremes - from thrash and punk to death metal and hardcore - the emergent outfit drop a nine-song cluster-bomb of thrashing death on apathetic times.

Today, the band are unleashing a first taste of Kill Grid, check out the visualizer clip for “Hemorrhage” that will pay extra detail to the striking artwork by Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Vitriol and many more).

The band comments on the track: “The first half is about the death of innocence, or the death of an innocent person, due to the surge of distrust, outrage, and skepticism of a society”, says Knox Colby (vocals). “While people arrogantly and pompously saber rattle over trivial things, real people are getting hurt and caught in the crossfire.” Guitarist Will Wagstaff further explains: “Musically we wanted to write a song that was driving and pummeling and the original vibe to the beginning was ‘Death Camps’ Cro-Mags inspired. This was one of the first songs written and completed for the album.”

Kill Grid came together over a two-year period while Enforced were marauding halls and dive bars across the East Coast and Canada. Indeed, inspiration came from different directions, but playing live with bands like Sacred Reich, Red Death, Iron Reagan, All Out War, and Integrity shaped what was to come out of the Richmonders. While it was the previous output that attracted the attention of Century Media, it’s Kill Grid, featuring a striking Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Vitriol) cover, that’s going to put Enforced on top-lists of circle pit lunatics around the globe.

Pre-orders will be launched in early 2021.

Formed in Richmond in 2017 out of shreds of disbanded hardcore and punk bands, Enforced quickly found their calling between the undying support of regional punk/hardcore scenes and their respective record collections. Whether it’s Sacred Reich and Integrity or Bolt Thrower and Amebix, “Pure Crossover Death,” as Enforced call their devastating din, devastatingly speared its way through two demos (Demo 2017 and Retaliation) and their no-holds-barred debut, At The Walls.

Lineup:

Knox Colby - vocals

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Zach Monahan - guitar

Ethan Gensurowsky - bass

Alex Bishop - drums

(Photo - Morgan Parrish)