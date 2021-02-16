ENFORCER Premiers Official Live Video For "Destroyer"; YouTube Premiere Of Live By Fire II Show Announced

Swedish heavy metal commando, Enforcer, will release their second live album, Live By Fire II, via Nuclear Blast Records on March 19. Today, the band releases a live video for the second single, "Destroyer". Watch below.

Olof Wikstrand comments: “'Destroyer'! The song where the title says it all. It’s another live classic from the previous five years that kicks the audience in their ass and get’s them going. Among my all-time favorites to open with and to play live.”

Live By Fire II offers an intense and passionate performance captured in front of a truly dedicated and wild audience in Mexico City, 2019. Live By Fire II lets you experience Enforcer at the top of their game and marks an outstanding live record documenting the group’s steady path to global recognition in recent years. It also serves as a stunning reminder of how many heavy metal anthems ENFORCER have crafted on their total of five studio albums so far! From the speed metal attack of "Destroyer." "Searching For You," "Midnight Vice" to perfect sing-alongs like "From Beyond," "One Thousand Years In Darkness." and "Take Me Out Of This Nightmare," the enthusiastic crowd and powerful sound of Live By Fire II result in a captivating and extremely entertaining listen.

Physical formats of the release will be including extensive booklets containing a tour program, liner notes and tons of photos compiled and designed by vocalist/guitarist Olof Wikstrand recapturing ENFORCER’s touring cycle for the albums From Beyond and Zenith during the years 2015-2020. Live By Fire II will be released as Gatefold 2LP with 16-LP sized booklet, CD with 28-page booklet, and digital album.

Pre-order the album in the format of your choice, here.

The full video of the entire show will be premiered on the release date. Set a reminder here.

Tracklisting:

"Die For The Devil"

"Searching For You"

"Undying Evil "

"From Beyond"

"Bells Of Hades" + "Death Rides This Night"

"Zenith Of The Black Sun"

"Live For The Night"

"Mesmerized By Fire"

"One Thousand Years Of Darkness"

Guitar Solo + City Lights Jam

"Scream Of The Savage"

Drum Solo

"Run For Your Life"

"Take Me Out Of This Nightmare"

"Destroyer"

"Katana"

"Midnight Vice"

"From Beyond" live video:

Lineup:

Olof Wikstrand - vocals, guitars

Jonas Wikstrand - drums, piano & keyboards

Tobias Lindqvist - bass

Jonathan Nordwall - guitars