ENFORCER Release "Kiss Of Death" Single; Music Video Streaming
June 25, 2021, 39 minutes ago
Sweden's Enforcer have released a new single, "Kiss Of Death". Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.
Says the band: "Heavy metal fans across the planet, are you with us?! Finally it’s time for us to unveil what we’ve been up to the past year and it feels incredibly awesome to present 'Kiss Of Death' to you all. A totally raw, yet melodic speed metal hymn! A hit and run metal hymn that should leave no head unbanged!!"
Enforcer recently announced that due to the pandemic, the Kings Of The Underground tour has to be postponed until May 2022. Purchased tickets will remain valid.
The tour schedule, featuring Skull Fist and Ambush as support, is as follows:
May 2022
5 - Essen, Germany - Turock
6 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
7 - Dijon, France - La Vapeur
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
11 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
12 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
13 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
15 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekdroom
16 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur
17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
19 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
20 - München, Germany - Backstage
21 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club