ENFORCER Release "Kiss Of Death" Single; Music Video Streaming

Sweden's Enforcer have released a new single, "Kiss Of Death". Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.

Says the band: "Heavy metal fans across the planet, are you with us?! Finally it’s time for us to unveil what we’ve been up to the past year and it feels incredibly awesome to present 'Kiss Of Death' to you all. A totally raw, yet melodic speed metal hymn! A hit and run metal hymn that should leave no head unbanged!!"

Enforcer recently announced that due to the pandemic, the Kings Of The Underground tour has to be postponed until May 2022. Purchased tickets will remain valid.

The tour schedule, featuring Skull Fist and Ambush as support, is as follows:

May 2022

5 - Essen, Germany - Turock

6 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

7 - Dijon, France - La Vapeur

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

11 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

12 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

15 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekdroom

16 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur

17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

20 - München, Germany - Backstage

21 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club