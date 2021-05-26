Engineer MICAJAH RYAN Looks Back On Working With GUNS N' ROSES On Appetite For Destruction - "I Didn't Really Get How Great It Was"

Guesting on Full In Bloom, engineer Micajah Ryan recently looked back on working with Guns N' Roses for the band's iconic breakthrough album, Appetite For Destruction. Check out the interview below.

Ryan: "This record came at me like a truck driving really fast. I was kind of blown over by it. It was just such a powerful record. At the same time, I didn't really get how great it was. I should've been able to listen to it and go, 'That's freaking awesome!' but for some reason, I didn't get that. To me, it was just the guys hanging out, singing the songs. I don't know how to describe it. It's another day's work when you're doing a record like that.

I've made a couple of records like that where it's another day's work; you don't realize that there's greatness there. With me - and I think all the other engineers - it's just kind of going from one job to the next. I was looking to pay the bills for my family, for my wife and kids, so for me, the more work I could get, the better off I liked it. That's really where my focus was, to take care of my family. Though I've worked on some fantastic records, I never realized it, I guess.

Slash set the table for Appetite For Destruction for me. He was so serious and so earnest about what he did, and really loved what he was doing. To me, that really set the table. He wasn't there talking about chicks, he was there to do guitars, and that's it."

Appetite for Destruction was released on July 21st, 1987 by Geffen Records, but it was the following year that it became a massive commercial success, after Guns N' Roses had toured and received airplay with the singles "Welcome To The Jungle", "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine". It topped the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling debut album of all time, as well as the eleventh best-selling album of all time in the United States. With over 30 million copies sold worldwide, it is also one of the best-selling records of all time. It has received retrospective acclaim and been viewed as one of the greatest albums of all time.