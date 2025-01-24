ENSIFERUM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Paganfest 2025 London Show Streaming

Finnish folk metal goliaths, Ensiferum, are currently on the Pagafest 2025 tour with Alestorm, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking. Fan-filmed video of their entire January 19th show in London, England at O2 Academy Brixton can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Fatherland"

"Twilight Tavern"

"Treacherous Gods"

"Winter Storm Vigilantes"

"Lai Lai Hei"

"Andromeda"

"Victorious"

"Victory Song"

"Two of Spades"

"Iron"

Ensiferum recently unveiled their official video for “The Howl”. The track is taken from their Winter Storm full-length, out now on Metal Blade Records.

Says the band: "Winter Storm has been out for a few months now, so how about we release a new video? The official music video for 'The Howl' is here, and it’s as wild as the track itself! Watch it now."

Ensiferum's Winter Storm was produced by Janne Joutsenniemi, mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, and includes guest appearances by Lassi Logrén on Nyckelharpa and violin and Mikko Mustonen on orchestration as well as Eleine's Madeleine Liljestam who provides all vocals on "Scars In My Heart".

Order here.

"Fatherland" video:

"Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife" lyric video:

"Winter Storm Vigilantes" video:

Petri Lindroos - vocals, guitars

Markus Toivonen - guitars, vocals

Sami Hinkka - bass, vocals

Janne Parviainen - drums

Pekka Montin - keyboards, vocals