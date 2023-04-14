ENSIFERUM – SAMI HINKKA’s Solo Project ssSHhh Releases “Hunting Gods” Single

Sami Hinkka (Ensiferum / Metal De Facto) has released a new single “Hunting Gods” with his solo project ssSHhh. The guest vocals are performed by Aitor Arrastia (Metal De Facto).

Sami:

“‘Hunting Gods’ is a pounding, fast-paced metal anthem with a singalong chorus, inspired by scientist Esko Valtaoja's book Nurkkaan ajettu jumala?. The song is an ode to science and how it has enlightened mankind over the centuries. Science is constantly revealing the mysteries of life and the universe, whilst also creating new technology for us to answer the questions that humans, not long ago, only dreamt of answering.”