ENSLAVED, EXODUS, CRADLE OF FILTH, ABORTED, INSOMNIUM Among Latest Acts Confirmed For Germany's Summer Breeze Open Air 2024

Summer Breeze organizers have revealed the latest bands confirmed for the 2024 edition of the festival, taking place August 14 - 17 in Dinkelsbühl, for a total of 85 of more than 125 acts announced.

Acts currently confirmed for the festival include: Amon Amarth, Architects, Feuerschwanz, Behemoth, Flogging Molly, Subway To Sally, Lord Of The Lost, Motionless In White, Jinjer, Sodom, Korpiklaani, Dark Tranquillity, Spiritbox, The Amity Affliction, Cradle Of Filth, Exodus, Enslaved, J.B.O., Orden Ogan, Insomnium, Neaera, Whitechapel, Rotting Christ, The Black Dahlia Murder, Delain, Asphyx, Madball, After The Burial, Cult Of Fire, Callejon, Blind Channel, Rise Of The Northstar, Brothers Of Metal, Warkings, Eclipse, Necrophobic, The Baboon Show, Aborted, Dynazty, Kampfar, Megaherz, Memoriam, Burning Witches, The Ocean, Nachtblut, Einherjer, Paleface Swiss, Unearth, Samurai Pizza Cats, Crypta, Ten56, Evil Invaders, Bodysnatcher, Bokassa, Before The Dawn, Future Palace, Mental Cruelty, Unprocessed, Spiritworld, The Butcher Sisters, Our Promise, Imperium Dekadenz, Siamese, Heretoir, Jesus Piece, Svalbard, Nestor, Necrotted, Tenside, Ereb Altor, Disentomb, Carnation, Acranius, Dymytry, Guilt Trip, Stillbirth, Insanity Alert, Fixation, Robse, The Night Eternal, Ignea, Moon Shot, Brutal Sphincter, Dear Mother, Voodoo Kiss.

