ENSLAVED Release "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" Live Single And Video

Left-field metal luminaries, Enslaved, have revealed a single and video for "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" (Live from The Otherworldly Big Band Experience). The track, which comes from their forthcoming new studio album, Heimdal (out March 3), as well as last year's EP of the same name, sees an innovative, alternative live recording and stellar presentation of the song, with nuanced accompaniment from fellow psychedelic Norwegian prog band Shaman Elephant.

This extraordinary performance took place one year ago, on last year's Winter Solstice, via the streaming event The Otherworldly Big Band Experience.

Heimdal album bonus versions will contain an extra track, "Gangandi", alongside a Blu-Ray copy of The Otherworldly Big Band Experience. This streamed event was the band's boldest project to date. The kaleidoscopic stage show features a spectacular setlist, covering Enslaved's career, both past and present, and several tracks never previously performed live.

Grutle Kjellson commented, “'Caravans To The Outer Worlds' was the first material written for our upcoming album, and that first song usually points in a certain direction. However, this song points in several directions, and that really made the whole process immensely interesting, and ultimately pushed us making our best album ever! This live-version, taken from 'The Otherworldly Big Band Experience', our last big project keeping us alive during the pandemic, is the first of hopefully many opportunities to behold a performance of this energetic song. We hope you’ll enjoy it. God Jól!”

Watch the video below

Enslaved's new studio album, Heimdal, is both a departure and a communion with roots forged over three decades ago in the turbulent birth throes of Norway’s black metal scene. The record is named after Heimdal, arguably the most mysterious entity in Nordic mythology.

Heimdal was produced by Enslaved's own Ivar Bjørnson, Iver Sandøy and Grutle Kjellson. Mixing was handled by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, and the final treatment was mastered by Tony Lindgren. The concept and lyrics for Heimdal was, as always, developed by Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson in tandem.

The album was recorded primarily at Solslottet Studios in Bergen, which is owned by Iver Sandøy. Solslottet is a satellite of the well-known Duper Studios, where the drums were recorded and engineered by Iver himself, with assistance from Vegard Lemme. The main guitars, bass, pianos, organs, and vocals were also recorded at Solslottet. Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal recorded his guitar leads at his own Earshot & Conclave Studios. The final touches and a few experimental ideas were added at the Overlook Hotel using Solslottet’s mobile studio rig. All music for Heimdal was written and demoed at Ivar Bjørnson’s own Crow’s Nest studio.

Heimdal formats:

- CD

- Limited edition digipack CD (inc. Bonus Track) + Blu-Ray*

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - black

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - white + black marble (Nuclear Blast Excl.)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - white + green marble (Nuclear Blast + Selected Retailers)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - blue + white marble (UK Retail + EMP)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold - white (USA Revolver Excl.)

- 2LP vinyl gatefold (inc. Bonus Track) + Blu-Ray - crystal clear w/ black marble (Nuclear Blast Excl.)*

- 2LP vinyl gatefold (inc. Bonus Track) + Blu-Ray - clear w/ black + gold marble (Band Excl.)*

Heimdal tracklisting:

"Behind The Mirror"

"Congelia"

"Forest Dweller"

"Kingdom"

"The Eternal Sea"

"Caravans To The Outer Worlds"

"Gangandi" (Bonus Track)*

"Heimdal"

Enslaved recently announced a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium. The run will take place in April, shortly after the release of Heimdal. Support on the road will come from Black Anvil.

Ivar Bjørnson commented, "Neither you nor we will BELIEVE how much we are looking forward to coming back to the US of A and Canada in April 2023! We have a new album (and more if you want to be technical), Heimdal, to show you - spoiler alert: it will lay venues waste. Yes, we are that confident. We also have some rather cosmically awesome (!) bands joining the trek in co-headliners Insomnium and support Black Anvil - how could this become anything but the most spectacular event of 2023?"

Tour dates:

April

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Enslaved have even more planned for 2023, including festival show dates, and a unique album release event in their home city of Bergen, Norway on March 3. Named Heimhug, the evening will feature an extended Enslaved live set with guests, and very special guest Jo Quail. Tickets here.

Grutle Kjellson commented, “Sometimes the answers and the truths lie under your very nose, or where the journey starts, where you first set sail towards horizons unknown. This was very much the case when we started working on “Heimdal”; we stepped back and looked a bit inwards and also at our immediate surroundings, at the area we hail from and where we still dwell today; Hordaland. On these shores people have been living and dying, worshiping and crying, laughing and lying ever since the Stone Age. History has been written here, history will still be written here and we will continue to dwell here until the end of our days. Built around this historical narrative, “Heimdal” was created, and on the 3rd of March 2023 we would like to invite you to celebrate the album release with us and pay homage to our history. Under the “Heimhug”-banner, we’re gonna perform a two-set release concert at USF Bergen with very special guests, we’ll have an art exhibition with the specific photographs and drawings we used for the artwork on the album and also an exclusive showing of last year’s “The Otherworldly BigBand experience”. See you in Bergen in March! Alu Alu Laukar!"

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums

(Photo - Roy Bjørge)