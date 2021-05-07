ENSLAVED Release "The Crossing" Live Video / Single

Blackened avant-gardists Enslaved have revealed the next passage in their 30th anniversary voyage. To celebrate the launch of their Cinematic Tour 2020 live album digital pre-orders, the band has premiered a live video for their single 'The Crossing', which captures an otherworldly performance of their classic song through a new modern lens.

Recorded on a dark day in summer 2020 at USF Verftet in Bergen, Norway, the performance is taken from their upcoming live release Below The Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020), which sees Enslaved play their acclaimed opus Below the Lights in its entirety. It is one part of their four new live album/DVD Cinematic Tour 2020 collection due to be released on June 25th.

Enslaved's Grutle Kjellson comments: "The online performance of Below The Lights was indeed a trip. There has been a huge demand for us to perform that album for some years now. Ironically, because there was very little buzz around it in the days of its initial release back in 2003. I guess we fell into the good ol’ pit in-between the chairs back then, and we got pretty puzzled when people started to shout out for those songs 10 years later!

Anyway, we are psyched and proud to present to you a special performance of the whole album, also including a sixth member, Inge Rypdal! Rypdal is a long time friend of the band and has been collaborating with Enslaved on several occasions over the years, including a stunning performance on the recordings of Below The Lights, adding a beautiful contribution on 'A Darker Place'.

Here’s a little sneak peak! Enjoy 'The Crossing' and have a heavy weekend."

The Cinematic Tour 2020 release features four new live albums/DVDs with audio and visuals taken from their digital performances in 2020.

- The Rise Of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)

- Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020)

- Below The Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)

- Utgard - The Journey Within (Cinematic Tour 2020)

The releases will be available via the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (limited edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered)

- Splatter Vinyl (limited edition 300 copies)

- 4x CD/DVD boxset (limited edition 1000 copies)

- 4x DVD (limited edition 1000 copies)

- digital albums

All formats include a 4 movies download card.

Says the band: "Our will to keep moving regardless of weather and surroundings could be our Norwegian West-coast heritage (you know, from when there was only potatoes and no oil and certainly no reality-TV; Norwegians were once quite tough people), and is perhaps our greatest forte. That; and being surrounded by professionals that genuinely care about this old ship of a band. Put that together and you get the unlikely success of the Cinematic Tour of 2020. To see it materialize further into these wonderfully sounding and magically packaged releases is the Multiverse’s way of telling us to keep moving, creating and performing. No matter what idiotic state the world might be in. So be it.

"We are so stoked about how these Cinematic Tour 2020 releases turned out. The crown jewel for old vinyl collectors like ourselves has got to be the wooden box - handmade, numbered and named individually. That is simply... metal!"

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)