ENSLAVED - Utgard European Tour With INTRONAUT Moved To 2022

Enslaved have announced that their European tour has been pushed back to 2022. Support comes from Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom, and Crown.

Says Enslaved: "Well, here we are again. We do not have to tell you it is (way) out of our hands, but it does not help the fact that we so badly wanted to go out there and play for you NOW! We will continue to keep up the temperature here in our camp - we will continue to work hard, create, prepare and keep the lines of communication open with all of you, our dear friends - your continued feedback and support has kept going through all of this, and this is certainly no time to stop!

Purchased tickets remain valid. For further information, you can contact your ticket office."

Comments Intronaut: "Praise Odin to be hitting the road with our old Viking friends Enslaved, as well as the amazing Obsidian Kingdom and Crown. Europe, we have missed you!"

2022 Tour Dates:

February

13 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

16 - Birmingham, England - 02 Institute 2

17 - Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand

18 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

19 - London, England - 229

21 - Paris, France - La Machine

22 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

23 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

25 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

26 - Aarau, Switzerland - KiFF

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

March

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann

2 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)