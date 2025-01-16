ENTERPRISE EARTH To Drop Decent Into Madness EP This Month; "I. The Descent" Music Video Playing Now

Enterprise Earth have announced that they will drop their brand new EP, Descent Into Madness, on January 30. Pre-order it here.

The band has also shared the video for "I. The Descent". Watch below.

"My vision began with a narration of the overarching concept to my bandmates, and it only felt right to start this journey the same way," says singer Travis Worland. "'The Descent' is a kind of overture for the EP and sets the scene for the following Hell to come."

The band echoes the singer's sentiment, saying, "We set out to accomplish one goal with this release, and we feel that we have achieved it. We envisioned a darkness, a spellbound episode through the suffering journey to insanity. Let loose your grasp, we begin the Descent Into Madness."

Descent Into Madness EP tracklisting:

"I. The Descent"

"II. Words In Whispers"

"III. Shadows Below"

"IV. Chasms Of Hell"

"V. Enough."

"VI. Shapeshifter"

"I. The Descent" video:

Anguished, ethereal, groove-driven death metal enriched with innovation and technique, Enterprise Earth's music effortlessly transitions from earth-shattering breakdowns to sickeningly slow sludge to blast-furnace pummelling without sacrificing a moody atmosphere. Each of their songs is ominous, ambitious, lurching, and engaging, including "Where Dreams Are Broken," "The Failsafe Fallacy," "Unleash Hell," and "Reanimate // Disintegrate," which collectively boast millions of streams.

Their list of tourmates over the years resembles a "who's who" of classic and modern extremity: Paleface Swiss, Lorna Shore, Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Suffocation, Fit For An Autopsy, Thy Art Is Murder, Chelsea Grin, Shadow Of Intent, Carnifex, and more.

The lineups have changed since they emerged in 2014, but the creative mission persists. Guitarist and producer Gabe Mangold has been at the band's core since 2017. He is joined by the formidable trio of vocalist Travis Worland, bassist Dakota Johnson (since 2021), and drummer Aron Hetsko (since 2022).

Descent Into Madness builds upon the adventurous steps taken across their catalog, with focused rage and despair. The EP is an exercise in focused creativity unparalleled by most of the metal genre. It's par for the course with Enterprise Earth, whose music continues to innovate and dominate.

Although death metal is arguably the most brutal of subgenres, steeped in macabre imagery, Enterprise Earth conjures self-determination and independence from within the bowels of extremity. The band's authentic, impassioned precision and technical might are unquestionable. Committed to musical excellence and personal perseverance, Enterprise Earth carves meaning from the darkness.

Enterprise Earth are:

Gabe Mangold — Guitar

Travis Worland — Vocals

Dakota Johnson — Bass

Aron Hetsko — Drums