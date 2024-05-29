ENTHEOS Release "Life In Slow Motion" Single And Video
May 29, 2024, 55 minutes ago
Progressive death metal duo, Entheos, today unleashes their latest single, "Life In Slow Motion". The track, and accompanying video, follows the band's crushing "An End To Everything" single released last month and serves as a precursor to the music to come later this year.
Elaborates vocalist Chaney Crabb, "'Life In Slow Motion' is a song about seeing life through the eyes of drug addiction and the ways that it affects not only the addict, but the people who surround them. It's about wanting to return to a moment in life where the addiction took over and pondering what could have happened if things went another direction. Musically, this is one of the heaviest and fastest songs that we've written. We wanted the music to make listeners feel the tension that builds in the track, which ultimately is released with one of our heaviest breakdowns."
Watch the "Life In Slow Motion" video, directed by My Good Eye Visuals, below:
Watch the band's previously released video for "An End To Everything":
Entheos will return to the road this July on a US summer tour supporting As I Lay Dying. The journey runs from July 9 through August 10. Additional support will be provided by Chelsea Grin. The band has also announced several headlining shows throughout the trek.
Headlining dates:
July
5 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK
6 - Jakes - Lubbock, TX
8 - Sinwave - Las Vegas, NV
18 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA w/ He Is Legend
19 - The Cabooze - St. Paul, MN
22 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA
August
1 - Southport - New Orleans, LA
Dates with As I Lay Dying:
July
9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
16 - Denver, CO - Summit
17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival
20 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration
21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
23 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts
26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing
August
2 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
3 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory Northpark