ENTHEOS Release "Life In Slow Motion" Single And Video

Progressive death metal duo, Entheos, today unleashes their latest single, "Life In Slow Motion". The track, and accompanying video, follows the band's crushing "An End To Everything" single released last month and serves as a precursor to the music to come later this year.

Elaborates vocalist Chaney Crabb, "'Life In Slow Motion' is a song about seeing life through the eyes of drug addiction and the ways that it affects not only the addict, but the people who surround them. It's about wanting to return to a moment in life where the addiction took over and pondering what could have happened if things went another direction. Musically, this is one of the heaviest and fastest songs that we've written. We wanted the music to make listeners feel the tension that builds in the track, which ultimately is released with one of our heaviest breakdowns."

Watch the "Life In Slow Motion" video, directed by My Good Eye Visuals, below:

Watch the band's previously released video for "An End To Everything":

Entheos will return to the road this July on a US summer tour supporting As I Lay Dying. The journey runs from July 9 through August 10. Additional support will be provided by Chelsea Grin. The band has also announced several headlining shows throughout the trek.

Headlining dates:

July

5 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Jakes - Lubbock, TX

8 - Sinwave - Las Vegas, NV

18 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA w/ He Is Legend

19 - The Cabooze - St. Paul, MN

22 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

August

1 - Southport - New Orleans, LA

Dates with As I Lay Dying:

July

9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Denver, CO - Summit

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

20 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration

21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

23 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts

26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

August

2 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory Northpark