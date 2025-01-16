ENTHEOS To Join BORN OF OSIRIS On US Winter Tour

Progressive death metal duo, Entheos, will support Born Of Osiris on their upcoming US winter tour. The journey begins on January 31 in Iowa City, Iowa and runs through February 22 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Additional support will be provided by Within Destruction, AXTY, Lost In Separation.

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

January

31 - Wildwood Saloon - Iowa City, IA

February

1 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

2 - Wave - Wichita, KS

4 - Jake's Sport's Cafe - Lubbock, TX

5 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

7 - Trees - Dallas, TX

8 - Studio @ Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

10 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

11 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

12 - Workplay Theater - Birmingham, AL

13 - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

14 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

15 - The Banyan - West Palm Beach, FL

17 - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

18 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

19 - The Standard - Knoxville, TN

20 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

21 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

22 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

Entheos will be touring in support of their An End To Everything EP, out now on Metal Blade Records.

"An End To Everything's title and lyrics are significant on a personal level and depict an era in my life that ended with the death of a close friend because of addiction," notes vocalist Chaney Crabb. "This person had thrived in life against many odds, but ultimately succumbed as a result of their own poor decisions. An End To Everything is about the nature of the darkness of life and the human experience.

"Musically, our goal on this EP was to write five songs that could both stand on their own as singles and be cohesive as a collection. As always, we aimed to incorporate many different musical influences and blend them in a succinct way. Over the span of three months, we worked from the demo stages to completion alongside Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Fallujah, Whitechapel), who co-produced and engineered the EP, to make five tracks that are uniquely 'Entheos,' and we are incredibly proud of the result."

Order here.

An End To Everything EP tracklisting:

"An End To Everything"

"All For Nothing"

"Life In Slow Motion"

"A Thousand Days"

"Return To Me"

"Absolute Zero" (Live in Nashville) *

"In Purgatory" (Live in Nashville) *

"I Am The Void" (Live in Nashville) *

* Vinyl Only Track

"Return To Me" video:

"All For Nothing" video:

"Life In Slow Motion" video::

"An End To Everything" video: