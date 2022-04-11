ENTROPIA Signs With Agonia Records; New Album Title Revealed

Poland's multifaceted, extreme metal band, Entropia, has signed a record deal with Agonia Records.

Entropia combines a number of genres, from krautrock and electronic music, to sludge and black metal, filtered through a prism of metallic extremity. With three studio albums to its name - Vesper (2013), Ufonaut (2016) and Vacuum (2018) - the five-piece pushed and evolved its base sound to develop a unique sonic perspective, drenched in psychedelia. The latter plays a major part in the band's image and conceptual approach.

Entropia's output is met with growing interest from metal and non-metal community, having the group play Roadburn Festival, Primavera Sound, OFF Festival, Mystic Festival and a European tour supporting US black/folk act Wayfarer. The band contributed to the video game Cyberpunk 2077, by having their song "Future Drugs" appear on the official soundtrack.

Entropia's members perform under a joint moniker, Ultra. Their sight is set on releasing their fourth album, titled Total, via Agonia Records.

"We have the pleasure to announce that our new album Total will be released later this year via Agonia," comments Entropia. "With a hint of irony, the album was announced as the soundtrack to the end of the world. Now it's clear, that our announcement should have been taken literally."

(Photo - heavision.com)