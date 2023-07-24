ENUFF Z’NUFF Frontman CHIP Z’NUFF On Band's Longevity - "I Still Think There's Gas In The Tank"

In a new feature by music journalist Joel Gausten, Enuff Z’Nuff bassist / vocalist Chip Z’Nuff discusses the band’s latest album Finer Than Sin and the group’s longevity as it approaches its 40th anniversary. An excerpt from the feature appears below:

Enuff Z’ Nuff’s current tour follows the November 2022 release of its 17th studio album, Finer Than Sin. Described by Chip as "a potpourri of Rock and Pop," the 10-song collection is the third Enuff Z’ Nuff record released since the summer of 2020. (Chip, who apparently never sleeps, also released his second solo album, Perfectly Imperfect, in March 2022). Never one to rest on his laurels, he tells me that the songs on the new album (sans the spirited cover of The Sex Pistols’ "God Save The Queen", of course) were all written "in five, 10 minutes" at his place in Blue Island, Illinois.

"A lot of songs come to me late at night when it’s quiet and there’s nobody around. I just fiddle around with my old 1962 Danelectro guitar while sitting on the couch and smoking a joint. Finer Than Sin showcases the world through my rose-colored glasses. If you listen to how the lyrics and the songs are put together, it’s basically a synopsis of how I see everything right now […] My inspiration was what’s on the plate for what we’ve got to deal with in society nowadays. I wanted (the album) to be aggressive; I wanted the album to be strong—big guitars, big drums, and fat bass. But most notably, I wanted good storytelling with some nice abstract harmonies and colors."

Not surprisingly, Chip will be keeping busy once the current tour wraps up. Work on a new Enuff Z’Nuff studio album is already underway, and the band plans to release a live album (recorded at LA’s legendary Whisky a Go Go) in the not-too-distant future. Not bad for a band that’s scratching at the door of its 40th anniversary. In an industry not known for inspiring longevity, Enuff Z’Nuff—and its sole remaining original member— won’t be throwing in the towel any time soon.

"It’s a blessing from above to still be able to move forward. We believe in the legacy of Enuff Z’Nuff. We’ve done six records in the last six years, and I still think there’s gas in the tank. At the end of the day, we’re a real Rock ‘n’ Roll band that shows up and kicks ass whenever we play. We don’t know when it’ll end or when the last show’s going to be, so we just want to leave an indelible mark wherever we go."

The complete feature is available at this location

Frontiers Music Srl released Enuff Z’nuff's new album, Finer Than Sin, on November 11th, 2022. Now fronted by singer and bass guitarist Chip Z’nuff for their last three studio albums, including The Beatles' covers album Enuff Z'Nuff's Hardrock Nite, the band are still delivering their patented infectious power pop melded with hard rock.

Check out a visualizer for the song "Intoxicated" below, and order/save Finer Than Sin here.

Founding member Chip Z’nuff is once again joined by long-running members Tory Stoffregen (guitars), Tony Fennell (guitars), and Daniel Benjamin Hill (drums). Finer Than Sin showcases the musical stylings that have kept the band a loyal fan base since the ‘80s, staying true to their colorful rock 'n roll roots. Finer Than Sin is the band's 17th studio album overall.

Originally formed in 1984 in Chicago, IL, Enuff Z'Nuff received their big break in 1989 when they signed to Atco/Atlantic Records. The band's self-titled album was a monster hit and spawned two evergreen singles, “New Thing” and “Fly High Michelle”. Both received constant airplay on radio and heavy rotation on MTV, spending over 60 weeks in the Top 10. 1991 saw the band release their sophomore album, Strength. The album had a massive hard rock overtone and sustained the success achieved on the first album.

The band made high profile television and radio appearances on the likes of David Letterman and Howard Stern and were featured in Rolling Stone’s Hot Issue as "The Next Big Thing". Enuff Z'nuff have soldiered on during the new musical climates of the ‘90s and '00s and continued to release over a dozen more studio records.

Tracklisting:

"Sound Check"

"Catastrophe"

"Steal The Light"

"Lost And Out Of Control"

"Intoxicated"

"Hurricane"

"Trampoline"

"Temporarily Disconnected"

"God Save The Queen"

"Reprise"

"Intoxicated" visualizer:

"Catastrophe" video:

Enuff Z’nuff are:

Chip Z’nuff - Singer, Electric Bass

Tory Stoffregen - Lead Guitar

Tony Fennell - Guitar, Vocals

Daniel Benjamin Hill - Drums & Percussion