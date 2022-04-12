ENVY OF NONE's ALEX LIFESON And ANDY CURRAN To Guest On Streaming For Vengeance This Saturday

Canuck rock legends Alex Lifeson (Rush) and Andy Curran (Coney Hatch) will be guests on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance, this Saturday, April 16th at 3:33 PM EST. The pair will be discussing their recently-released new project, Envy Of None. You can watch/listen Streaming For Vengeance on the BraveWords Facebook page or the BraveWords YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.







In light of the current events and ongoing tragedy occurring in Ukraine, Envy Of None will release a split 7” vinyl single, on Ukraine flag coloured vinyl with all proceeds from sales being donated to UNHCR for their Ukraine emergency response.

Established in 1950, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights, and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.. For more information, please visit unhcr.org.

The tracks for the limited edition single “Enemy” and “You’ll Be Sorry”, taken from the band’s forthcoming album, have now taken on a more poignant meaning for the group:

"I’m not your enemy…

Friends and enemies—life and death—good and bad. The eternal contrast and conflict that tears us apart so easily yet mends us so arduously. It’s not a fair fight.

As another generation witnesses first had the horrors of yet another war, we can strive to temper our helplessness by supporting the difficult, but necessary work UNHCR provides to lessen the burden for millions of displaced people.

As we embark on our humble contribution, we ask that along with our partners at UNHCR, Snapper Music / Kscope, GZ / Precision Vinyl & Vision Merch, you kindly share in supporting us at this time of need with your generosity.

As a show of respect for your support and generosity, Envy Of None will match the total proceeds raised. Thank-you."

Pre-order the 7" here.

There will be just 500 copies of this limited edition colored 7” vinyl single available:

- 250 signed by all the band - US$100

- 250 unsigned - US$50

Plus fans can also purchase a 30 minute zoom call / personal Q&A with all four Envy Of None band members, each donor can invite three friends to join in - for $1000. This is limited to 10 slots for a once in a lifetime chance to chat and ask each of the members anything about the EON project and beyond. All proceeds of sales go to UNHCR’s Ukraine Emergency Response.

Envy Of None's debut album is available in the following formats here:

- Ltd Edition deluxe version – presented in a gatefold sleeve with a blue coloured vinyl LP, 2 CDs including a 5 track bonus disc, 28 page Booklet with exclusive content.

Note: Golden ticket!! Envy Of None, in partnership with Epiphone & Gibson Guitars, are giving away an Alex Lifeson Axcess Standard Signature Les Paul guitar to one lucky fan who finds the “golden ticket” in the deluxe edition. For full terms & conditions, head here.

- CD – includes a 16 page poster booklet

- LP – on black vinyl / baby blue coloured vinyl (North America exclusive) / white coloured vinyl

- Digital

Envy Of None tracklisting:

"Never Said I Love You"

"Shadow"

"Look Inside"

"Liar"

"Spy House"

"Dog's Life"

"Kabul Blues"

"Old Strings"

"Dumb"

"Enemy"

"Western Sunset"

“Look Inside” video:

"Liar" lyric video:

Envy Of None are:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson- Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards