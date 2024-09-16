EPHIALTES Drops "To The Victims Of Sirens" Music Video

Polish blackened death group Ephialtes shares a brand new music video for their single "To The Victims of Sirens", available now from the band’s upcoming debut album Melas Oneiros, out November 1 via Black Lion Records. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Produced and directed by CMS – Creative Media Solution, the video was filmed on location at Fort Prusy Nysa and Moto Fort Nysa.

"The song, "To The Victims Of Sirens', draws upon a story from Homer's 'Odyssey' - our titular protagonist, Odysseus, trying to reach home after the Trojan war and lands upon the island of Sirens. Their beautiful, mesmerizing voices lead sailors to their doom, causing them to crash their ships and drown in the process. While Odysseus commanded his crew to stuff their ears with wax as a protection and ordered them to tie him to the mast of the ship, in the song our character falls victim to the Sirens’ deceiving singing and ultimately shares the abysmal fate of men that came there before him," reads a statement fromm Ephialtes.

Ephialtes’ debut album, Melas Oneiros, is aggressive, anthem-laden melodic blackened death metal with a traditional heavy metal feel to it. A peculiar, explosive blend that the band itself decided to call heavy metal of death.

The name of the band derives from the ancient Greek word "ephiáltēs", meaning "nightmare", which in turn derives from the "ephàllomai", composed of two elements: "epí" (upon, on) plus “állomai” (assault, climb, uphill, jumping, jump) because, in reference to a popular belief, the nightmares were nicknamed "one who climbed over the body of the dormant."

Tracklist

"Ad Patres" (intro)

"To The Victims Of Sirens"

"In Her Embrace Again"

"The Void"

"Children Of Arachne"

"Homo Deus"

"The Blood Of The Gods"

"Pulvis Et Umbra Sumus"