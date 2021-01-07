EPICA And APOCALYPTICA Reschedule The Epic Apocalypse Tour For Early 2022; Video Trailer Posted

The upcoming Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Epica, Apocalyptica and support, Wheel, has been postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was pushed back from spring. The new dates are available below.

January 2022

6 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

7 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

9 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

11 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

12 - Hala Vodova - Brno, Czech Republic

13 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

15 - Tonhalle - Munich, Germany

16 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

17 - Metropole - Lausanne, Switzerland

18 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

20 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

21 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany

22 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

23 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

February 2022

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

28 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden

March 2022

2 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

3 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany

4 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

7 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

8 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

9 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

10 - Academy - Manchester, UK

12 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

13 - Roundhouse - London, UK

14 - Zenith - Paris, France

15 - Le Bikini - Toulouse, France

17 - Razzmatazz 1 - Barcelona, Spain

18 - Gamma - Murcia, Spain

19 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

20 - Coliseum - Lisbon, Portugal