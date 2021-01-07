EPICA And APOCALYPTICA Reschedule The Epic Apocalypse Tour For Early 2022; Video Trailer Posted
The upcoming Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Epica, Apocalyptica and support, Wheel, has been postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was pushed back from spring. The new dates are available below.
January 2022
6 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany
7 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
8 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
9 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
11 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
12 - Hala Vodova - Brno, Czech Republic
13 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
15 - Tonhalle - Munich, Germany
16 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy
17 - Metropole - Lausanne, Switzerland
18 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland
20 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
21 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany
22 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
23 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany
February 2022
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
28 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden
March 2022
2 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
3 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany
4 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany
7 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium
8 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
9 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
10 - Academy - Manchester, UK
12 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
13 - Roundhouse - London, UK
14 - Zenith - Paris, France
15 - Le Bikini - Toulouse, France
17 - Razzmatazz 1 - Barcelona, Spain
18 - Gamma - Murcia, Spain
19 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain
20 - Coliseum - Lisbon, Portugal